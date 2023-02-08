William and Charles are 'working in tandem' to ensure Harry attends the King's coronation

Following the release of the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), as well as the Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir Spare (opens in new tab), many royal fans have questioned whether the couple - who currently live in the US - will return to the UK for King Charles III's coronation later this year.

With the date set for May 6th - which also happens to be their eldest son Archie's fourth birthday (opens in new tab) - it is unclear whether or not the Sussexes will attend the long weekend of celebrations, particularly given that Harry has spoken at large about his fractured relationship with the royal family (opens in new tab).

When he was asked by journalist Tom Bradby if he would be there for the historic occasion, Harry responded: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

However, it has been reported that Charles 'has to invite' Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab), or he could risk being judged in the 'court of public opinion', according to one PR expert - although if they do attend, it is unlikely they'll appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony (opens in new tab) or make many public appearances.

According to recent reports, Charles and William are attempting to come to a conclusion about Harry's attendance, with the King reportedly keen to invite him, and William allegedly more apprehensive.

But according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the monarch and heir could be working together to ensure that the coronation runs as smoothly as possible, and that Harry is welcomed at the event.

He told Express UK: "Reports have placed William’s understandable anger over the Sussexes revelations at odds with Charles’s desire, as monarch, for a show of unity when he is crowned.

"However, I would be surprised if they were not working in tandem to ensure that if the Sussexes do come — and we have no way of knowing if they will — they are controlled."

He added: "This worked during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and also during the period of the queen’s funeral."

The Palace has not yet confirmed which family members will be present.