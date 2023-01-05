King Charles "has to invite" Harry and Meghan to his coronation, expert says

There has been much speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be invited to the King's coronation on 6 May, and as to whether they will choose to attend.

Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex answered a question about whether he would go, saying: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

For one royal expert, though, there is no doubt that the Sussexes will be invited. Of course, whether they decide to go is another matter.

"I think Charles is absolutely right to invite Harry and Meghan, they are still part of the family and there's obviously the familial relationships," said commentator Emily Andrews on Good Morning Britain (via OK!).

"And we know Charles is a very emotional man. In the book it says that at the end of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral Charles said 'please don't make my last years a misery.'"

Here, Emily is referring to a passage of the book printed in The Guardian, which has seen a copy of Spare ahead of its official release on 10 January. Charles allegedly said this to both of his sons, who were "warring."

Emily continued: "I think that it's just a very sad situation familially but also there's the court of public opinion, the PR. So for the PR, Charles has to invite Harry and Meghan.

"When Harry and Meghan go low, the Royal Family need to go high, and that involves them being there at the coronation."

Most royal commentators have assumed that the Sussexes would attend the coronation, but as it stands we will have to wait and see.