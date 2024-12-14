Royal experts have opened up about Prince Harry’s “protectiveness” over Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2024. And from reports of a professional separation, and the launch of Meghan Markle’s ‘American Riviera Orchard’ brand, to their relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors - even inviting some Royals for Christmas, they have been making non-stop headlines.

This week, it was Prince Harry who got the world talking as he took part in a rare onstage interview, opening up about the constant negative speculation surrounding his marriage.

“Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?,” Prince Harry recalled to DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin during the live conversation, adding that the media interest in them is “definitely not a good thing”.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry has spoken out in the past about the negative attention around his family, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving numerous threats before their 2020 move. In fact, the 40-year-old revealed earlier this year that he won’t bring Meghan Markle back to the UK over his concerns for her safety.

"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," Prince Harry explained to ITV's Rebecca Barry as part of 2024 documentary, Tabloids on Trial. "Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is - and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

Royal expert Jennie Bond opened up about Prince Harry’s protectiveness over his wife this week, explaining to OK! that she has sympathy for his position.

"Harry is stubborn," the former BBC royal correspondent explained. "And he is also understandably damaged by what happened to his mother. Who can blame him for being so protective about his wife and children?

"I have some sympathy with his despair about the media,” she continued. “And social media in particular, with the trolls who peddle unsourced nonsensical rubbish about his marriage.”

"He says he is happy,” Bond reported. "I believe him. Let's stop trying to make trouble in a marriage we know nothing about."

Well, that’s that.