Four royal family members have reportedly been invited to Christmas in California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2024. And from Prince Harry’s rare on-stage interview, to the upcoming launch of Meghan Markle’s ‘American Riviera Orchard’ brand, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It is their relationship with the royal family that has made the most news, with recent reports of movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors. And while experts have confirmed that the Sussexes have not been invited to Sandringham, the couple has reportedly extended an olive branch of their own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, according to sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made an effort to include the royals this year, even inviting four royal family members to Christmas in California.

The family members to receive an invite? Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their children, August and Ernest.

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays,” a source reported to the Express.

This is unsurprising given Prince Harry’s close bond with his cousin, with the pair once “almost inseparable”.

“They have maintained a bond in recent years,” the source explained. “And are keen for their children to share a close family connection as they grow up."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, with Princess Eugenie and her family already invited to Sandringham for the royal celebrations, it has reportedly put her in “a very difficult position”.

"It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the source continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Years' time for everyone to come together at some point."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Estranged as Harry and Meghan are from so many members of their respective families, Christmas must be more about friends than family,” royal commentator Jennie Bond explained to OK!. “But Doria is a constant in their lives, and Meghan spoke recently about how she loved having her mum nearby.

"I think they will join forces to create a wonderful, sunny, Christmas Day with fabulous food, maybe some friends and lots of games and music.”

Well, that’s that.