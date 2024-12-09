Prince Harry explains that his new life is what Princess Diana would have wanted for him

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world, never failing to make headlines.

This has been particularly true since their 2020 move, stepping back from their senior royal roles, and relocating to Montecito, California.

Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carved out a new life in USA. And from the launch of their 2024 documentary series to the Duchess' new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, they have been front and centre this year.

This week, it was Prince Harry who made headlines, as the Duke of Sussex made a rare public appearance at The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City.

Joining DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin on stage, Prince Harry opened up about his new life, confirming that he and Markle were not leaving USA. And in a rare admission, he even went on to explain that his late mother Princess Diana would have wanted this new life for him.

"I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here," Prince Harry explained during the on-stage conversation, adding: "I feel as though it's the life my mum wanted for me."

"I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid," he went on to state about royal life and growing up in the press. "I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren't exactly based on reality. When you grow up in that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information, but also what other people are thinking about as well."

He continued: "When you're kind of trapped in this bubble you feel like there's no way out. What happened to my mum and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil. I felt helpless."

Going forward, Prince Harry has confirmed that his sights are set on his new life in California, stating: "The main goal for me at the moment is being the best husband and the best dad I can be."

We will continue to update this story.