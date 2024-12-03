Harry and Meghan's 'professional separation' continues this week

In the early days of their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional lives were often intertwined.

But over the last few weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared to favour more of a "professional separation," whereby they go about their own pursuits instead — more like a regular couple than a royal couple, if you will.

This trend continues this week, with GB News reporting that Harry has an important commitment in New York City on 4 December which he'll be attending sans Meghan. The Duke will be heading to the Ki Smith Gallery to celebrate a new exhibition titled "Friend," whose profits will benefit his charity Sentebale. The organisation, which he founded with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, works to support young people in Southern Africa (specifically Lesotho and Botswana).

Should you be stopping by NYC in the coming weeks, the exhibit will be open to the public between 14 December and 19 January. You can expect to see stunning artworks by the likes of Frank Stella, Bridget Riley, and Tadaaki Kuwayama.

🎨 Explore art & impact at "Friend," a free public Op Art and Minimalism exhibition at @KiSmithGallery in New York City, benefiting @Sentebale! 📅 Dec 14–Jan 19📍 Ki Smith Gallery, 170 Forsyth St, NYCAll artwork is for sale. Proceeds support the work of Sentebale with…December 2, 2024

The Duke will have a busy programme while on the East Coast, as he's also scheduled to attend The New York Times DealBook Conference. There, he will participate in a talk with Andrew Ross Sorkin, per GB News.

Meanwhile, Meghan will be busy with an engagement of her own, all the way across the country in Los Angeles: she will be at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala, where she's set to participate in awarding family friend Tyler Perry with the Paley Honors Award, as People reports.

Royal commentators believe Harry and Meghan's "professional separation" is absolutely deliberate.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One source told People earlier this year: "It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," while a royal insider added: "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

On that note, there has been some major news on Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard this week. After unsuccessfully searching for a CEO, the Duchess has reportedly decided to take up the position herself, according to the Daily Mail.

As a reminder, ARO is expected to sell luxury items such as tableware, linens, stationery, yoga gear... and of course, jam.