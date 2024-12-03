Harry and Meghan's 'professional separation' continues this week
The Duke is due in NYC
In the early days of their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional lives were often intertwined.
But over the last few weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared to favour more of a "professional separation," whereby they go about their own pursuits instead — more like a regular couple than a royal couple, if you will.
This trend continues this week, with GB News reporting that Harry has an important commitment in New York City on 4 December which he'll be attending sans Meghan. The Duke will be heading to the Ki Smith Gallery to celebrate a new exhibition titled "Friend," whose profits will benefit his charity Sentebale. The organisation, which he founded with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, works to support young people in Southern Africa (specifically Lesotho and Botswana).
Should you be stopping by NYC in the coming weeks, the exhibit will be open to the public between 14 December and 19 January. You can expect to see stunning artworks by the likes of Frank Stella, Bridget Riley, and Tadaaki Kuwayama.
🎨 Explore art & impact at "Friend," a free public Op Art and Minimalism exhibition at @KiSmithGallery in New York City, benefiting @Sentebale! 📅 Dec 14–Jan 19📍 Ki Smith Gallery, 170 Forsyth St, NYCAll artwork is for sale. Proceeds support the work of Sentebale with…December 2, 2024
The Duke will have a busy programme while on the East Coast, as he's also scheduled to attend The New York Times DealBook Conference. There, he will participate in a talk with Andrew Ross Sorkin, per GB News.
Meanwhile, Meghan will be busy with an engagement of her own, all the way across the country in Los Angeles: she will be at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala, where she's set to participate in awarding family friend Tyler Perry with the Paley Honors Award, as People reports.
Royal commentators believe Harry and Meghan's "professional separation" is absolutely deliberate.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
One source told People earlier this year: "It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," while a royal insider added: "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."
On that note, there has been some major news on Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard this week. After unsuccessfully searching for a CEO, the Duchess has reportedly decided to take up the position herself, according to the Daily Mail.
As a reminder, ARO is expected to sell luxury items such as tableware, linens, stationery, yoga gear... and of course, jam.
-
Power Summit: why education and allyship is key to ending violence against women and girls
By Andrea Thompson
-
Lisa Ing-Marinelli has nailed chic winter dressing - these 5 layered looks prove it
Our winter dressing muse
By Jazzria Harris
-
I’ve shopped around and can honestly say, these are the 12 best sequin pieces to ensure you shine this sparkle season
Outfits sparklier than the Christmas lights
By Jazzria Harris
-
Why Archie is behind Harry and Meghan's refusal to 'leave the US'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan addresses recent solo appearance following 'professional separation' from Harry
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Harry and Meghan are moving towards a 'professional separation'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry has 'moved on' from royal rift, expert claims
Things are looking up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry could 'return to the UK' for Christmas without Meghan Markle
He's been visiting England solo over the last couple of years
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The surprising royal family members who remain close with both William and Harry
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Now is not the time' for King Charles to reconcile with Harry, author says
But that doesn't mean it will never happen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years
The brothers have been estranged for a long time now
By Iris Goldsztajn