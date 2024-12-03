Harry and Meghan's 'professional separation' continues this week

The Duke is due in NYC

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit local charter school, Colegio Cultura Popular during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex&#039;s Colombia Visit on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

In the early days of their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional lives were often intertwined.

But over the last few weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared to favour more of a "professional separation," whereby they go about their own pursuits instead — more like a regular couple than a royal couple, if you will.

This trend continues this week, with GB News reporting that Harry has an important commitment in New York City on 4 December which he'll be attending sans Meghan. The Duke will be heading to the Ki Smith Gallery to celebrate a new exhibition titled "Friend," whose profits will benefit his charity Sentebale. The organisation, which he founded with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, works to support young people in Southern Africa (specifically Lesotho and Botswana).

Should you be stopping by NYC in the coming weeks, the exhibit will be open to the public between 14 December and 19 January. You can expect to see stunning artworks by the likes of Frank Stella, Bridget Riley, and Tadaaki Kuwayama.

The Duke will have a busy programme while on the East Coast, as he's also scheduled to attend The New York Times DealBook Conference. There, he will participate in a talk with Andrew Ross Sorkin, per GB News.

Meanwhile, Meghan will be busy with an engagement of her own, all the way across the country in Los Angeles: she will be at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala, where she's set to participate in awarding family friend Tyler Perry with the Paley Honors Award, as People reports.

Royal commentators believe Harry and Meghan's "professional separation" is absolutely deliberate.

One source told People earlier this year: "It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," while a royal insider added: "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

On that note, there has been some major news on Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard this week. After unsuccessfully searching for a CEO, the Duchess has reportedly decided to take up the position herself, according to the Daily Mail.

As a reminder, ARO is expected to sell luxury items such as tableware, linens, stationery, yoga gear... and of course, jam.

Delfina Blaquier / Instagram

(Image credit: Delfina Blaquier / Instagram)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸