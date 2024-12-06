Prince Harry has opened up about the divorce speculation around him and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And amid reports of movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and the launch of their new documentary series, the couple has been front and centre in 2024.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been focusing on personal projects - with the Duke of Sussex focusing on the Invictus Games and Markle gearing up for the launch of her new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard.

In fact, recent reports suggested a professional separation, with sources reporting that the pair were working individually in order to distinguish between their numerous projects.

This unsurprisingly prompted online hysteria, with speculation that a professional separation was due to the couple having marital trouble.

Prince Harry himself shut down the rumours this week, opening up about divorce speculation during a recent appearance at The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City.

"I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time," DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin told Prince Harry during the on-stage interview.

"They're fascinated Meghan is in California right now, and you're here. And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'"

He continued: "The second there's an article - she's in California, you're in New York - they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?' Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?"

"No, that's definitely not a good thing," Prince Harry replied, going on to address the negative speculation around him and Markle. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?

"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it," the Duke of Sussex continued. "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

We will continue to update this story.