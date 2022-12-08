Harry 'truly believes Meghan is similar to Princess Diana', body language expert says
He loves their similarities
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries dropped its first three episodes today, and the royal-watching world has entered into many discussions over its contents.
One scene that has marked viewers is the moment Prince Harry says he sees a lot of his late mum in his wife, which is a comparison he's not alone in making.
"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum," Harry said in the doc. "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."
According to one body language expert, Harry was extremely genuine in those comments, and he very much admires his wife for those same qualities that made his mum extraordinary.
"He speaks about how compassion, understanding, communication and empathy were the core values that drove his mother’s behaviour," Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire UK on behalf of Betfair Casino (opens in new tab). "Perhaps this is what initially drew Harry to Meghan."
Darren explains, "When Harry was speaking about Meghan, I did not see any signs of deceptive behaviour or that he was faking his emotions for the cameras.
"His body language and behaviour seems to be totally congruent with what he is thinking. From his non-verbal communication, it’s apparent that he truly believes Meghan is similar to Diana."
For Darren, there's another sign that we can trust Harry's words on camera.
"Another thing that tells me he is being completely genuine about what he says about Meghan, is that he becomes more serious in the clip," Darren continues.
"When we think about people we have lost in life or certain traumatic situations, our mind triggers some of those feelings and thoughts.
"It’s clear from Harry’s non-verbal communication that when he was speaking about his mother, we did see some micro expressions of sadness. This is a clear indication that he still greatly feels loss for his mother."
