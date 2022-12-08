This is the fun night out that Harry and Meghan had before their relationship was made public

It's official - the long-awaited Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has dropped, and we're excited.

From date nights to why they left the royal family, the documentary is a behind-the-scenes, tell-all insight into their private life, told from their point of view. Netflix has released three episodes this week, and is due to drop a further three next week - talk about keeping us on the edge of our seats.

Although it was rumoured that Prince Harry and Meghan were 'having second thoughts' about their Netflix documentary, it's now officially on the streaming service and available to view - and no doubt it will be at the no.1 slot before long.

If you haven't already binged it (sick day, anyone?!) then you are in for a treat - as they spill some lovely secrets, including how they spent their last official evening together before the world knew about their relationship.

When talking about the start of their relationship, they said that three months in their press team told them that their relationship would be made public, and would be published the following day in the national newspapers. But instead of hiding away, the Duke and Duchess took advantage of the situation - and had a fun night out with their friends.

And we would have done exactly the same. So what did they get up to?

In the documentary, Meghan, who was faced with "disgusting and credible" plots against her while she was a senior royal, explained she said to Harry: "Well if it's going to come out tomorrow, let's go and have fun tonight."

Luckily it happened to fall on Halloween, so the couple could dress up and go out, without anyone knowing who they were - with Harry saying: "We went to this Halloween party together, where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know. Bandana and goggles, great costume," Prince Harry explained.

Dressing up in army gear the pictures show them in their costumes for the party - which was apparently also attended by Princess Eugenie and her now husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan said about their fun night out: "We thought well, this could be our last shot to just go out and have fun. We'd been so petrified of when it would break, H trying to prepare me for what that be like knowing what he had experienced in the past."

The next day their relationship was revealed to the world - and both of them could barely move for paparazzi - so they got one final 'incognito' night out while they could.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 - which was rumoured to be around £88 million.