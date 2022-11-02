Archie and Lilibet's royal titles could be decided on when they turn 18
We'll just have to wait and see.
When Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children became entitled to "Prince" and "Princess" titles, because their grandfather became the monarch.
But as it stands, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, haven't been officially authorised to use these titles and are still listed as "Master" and "Miss" on the Royal Family's line of succession website.
This, many have speculated, may be because King Charles III is waiting to see what revelations the Sussexes make in Harry's memoir, Meghan's podcast, and their joint Netflix docu-series before he makes a decision about their children's titles.
Asked about it, royal expert Angela Levin agreed with that theory.
"I really don't know, I think that will likely depend on the comments that they make in the documentary and the memoir," she told Express.
Angela also said that she is in favour of waiting until the children grow up, so that they can be more aware of the responsibilities that come with having royal titles.
"Personally, and I don't have any control over this whatsoever, [I] don't think it's right to give titles like Prince and Princess to children who have no idea what it's like in Britain, don't see the Royal Family, have no idea what is involved, could not do work for them," she explained.
"I don't see that that's right. I think it can be left until they are 18 and adults and then they may be able to be told [about royal life] and make a decision.
"You can't have people holding responsibilities when they are nowhere near the country."
Though Archie was born in the UK in May 2019, he moved with his parents to California before his first birthday. His younger sister Lili was born there in June 2021.
Both children got to spend time with their great-grandmother and grandfather during the Queen's Jubilee weekend in June, but that's sadly the extent of their in-person family time with the royals, as far as we know.
