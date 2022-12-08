This is what actually happened on Harry and Meghan's first date

We all assume celebrity dating is flawless and without any hiccups - but Meghan Markle has revealed that her first date with her now husband Prince Harry was anything but.

The Duchess, who could miss the coronation of King Charles next year, spilt the couple's secrets in their highly anticipated Netflix documentary, which just dropped on the streaming service.

If you haven't already binged the lot then you'll have missed Meghan and Harry's sweet conversation about their first date, which sounds nothing like a Prince meeting a US actress.

The couple share how they, now famously, met in the first episode, aptly named 'first date' - and according to Meghan, it was a massive 'plot twist' as she was having a 'single girls summer' travelling around Europe.

Talking about when they first connected Meghan says: "I was really intent on being single, and just having fun girl time. I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist."

She went on to say: "I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had a video of the two of them on Snapchat."

While it was a friend who set them up and then connected them on Instagram, where Meghan looked at Harry's feed, saying: "I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

However, it took them a while to meet, even after messaging for a while, until Harry had the guts to message her saying: "So come on = what u doing tomorrow night?"

The couple planned to meet at Soho House in London for drinks at 6pm, but Meghan thought that Harry had stood her up as he was late. "So I was like, ‘Oh is this what he does? Got it. Like this I’m not doing, I’m not gonna sit (and wait for him)," she says.

Thankfully Harry was just stuck in traffic, and according to him he arrived looking 'red and sweaty'. We agree - not the best look for a first date. The couple had a few drinks before Meghan had to head off, but she didn't have to wait long until their next date, which was a few days later.

However, it was Meghan who turned up late this time as they planned a dinner date.

"I had got back from Wimbledon, and you know when you want to get all dolled up.. I wanted to go home and take a shower and run over looking more like myself," Meghan confesses.

When Meghan told Harry about how late she would be, he sweetly replied: "You can be as late as you want, I ain’t moving. I wanna see you again."

How adorable!