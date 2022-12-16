Meghan Markle's 'calm' wedding morning consisted of croissants and mimosas

How do you prepare for the whole world to watch you marry a Prince? Eat croissants and drink mimosas, of course.

If you have already binge-watched the latest three episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, then you'll know that there are loads of new insights into the life of the royal couple.

The first three episodes revealed how the couple first met, how they kept their long-distance relationship alive and also how Prince Harry desperately tried to keep the press away in the early days of dating.

The three new episodes go even further, and see Meghan go into detail about her wedding day - when she famously married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in May 2018 - as nearly 30 million royal fans around the world tuned in.

As well as talking about how she prepared to marry Harry, she also said she put on a specific song before she headed down the aisle.

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Talking in the documentary, Meghan says about the morning of her wedding: "All I wanted was a mimosa and a croissant and play the song "Going to the Chapel" and that's what I did. It was so great."

Prince Harry and Megan's wedding was attended by lots of famous faces, including the Beckhams and even Hollywood friends George Clooney and Amal Clooney - while of course, the whole royal family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, made an appearance. However, despite this Meghan claims she was 'calm' before she walked down the aisle.

She admits: "I went into this really calm space, I don't know how I was so calm. I look back and I think, how was I so calm?"

Maybe the royal was so calm as they were actually already married - the couple previously admitted during the Oprah interview: "Three days before our wedding, we got married, No one knows that.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, "Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us," so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."