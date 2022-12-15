Harry details 'terrifying' meeting with 'screaming' William after announcing he was stepping back from royal duties
The new episodes of the Sussexes Netflix documentary gives insight into the fallout following their decision
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
In the latest episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary (opens in new tab), Harry & Meghan, the couple have shifted the conversation to their historic royal departure and the tensions within the family leading up to and following that decision.
The first three episodes of the series, which were released on the streaming service last week, mostly focused on their love story (opens in new tab), their attempts to forge a life together within the royal family, and the extent of press intrusion and paparazzi harassment they faced from the British tabloids.
In the second instalment, which also comprises of three episodes, the couple focus on what was really going on behind closed doors months before they made their shock announcement, security issues (opens in new tab), their relationships with other members of the family, and the institution itself.
Harry and Meghan speak in detail about how their trip to Canada in late 2019 sparked the decision to leave the UK, following previous failed attempts to relocate to New Zealand and South Africa, when they claim their plans were leaked to the press which scuppered their chances of moving.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously posted a statement on Instagram sharing their decision to step away from royal duties, and what followed was a now-famous meeting at Sandringham between Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen.
At the time, the discussions that took place were kept private. Now, Harry has spoken about what went on during these crisis talks, claiming that the royal family waited until Meghan was back in Canada before organising a talk.
Hoping to find a balance, Harry states: "I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out.
"I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in.
"But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal, responsibility is the institution."
The royal family has not yet commented on the documentary, or any claims made by the Sussexes.
The full series is available to watch on Netflix now.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Zara is the most listed pre-loved brand of 2022, but could this actually be highlighting a larger problem?
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Add a little French flair to your Christmas gifting with these presents from Printemps
Oh la, la.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
How to nip a cold in the bud, if you're feeling grim
From the truth about vitamin C to the power of your mood, here’s what science has to say about returning to health.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Meghan Markle discusses death threats and fears for safety in new documentary episodes
"It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William, Kate and Charles' teams will ensure "they react with dignity" to Harry and Meghan's documentary
There will be much strategising at the Palace
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate's Christmas card features a sweet previously unseen family photo
One word: adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Royal Family is likely "despairing" over "Harry & Meghan" Netflix doc, royal expert says
The Sussexes will be revealing more bombshells this week
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan have given us a "full-on window into their world" with Netflix doc, royal expert says
They've revealed a lot so far
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles is still hoping for a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, source says
We hope they can make it work
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary could put royal family 'at risk', claims royal insider
The Netflix series has been a huge topic of conversation
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The trailer for part two of Harry and Meghan's documentary has been released
The next three episodes will air on Thursday
By Jadie Troy-Pryde