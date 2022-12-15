Harry details 'terrifying' meeting with 'screaming' William after announcing he was stepping back from royal duties

In the latest episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary (opens in new tab), Harry & Meghan, the couple have shifted the conversation to their historic royal departure and the tensions within the family leading up to and following that decision.

The first three episodes of the series, which were released on the streaming service last week, mostly focused on their love story (opens in new tab), their attempts to forge a life together within the royal family, and the extent of press intrusion and paparazzi harassment they faced from the British tabloids.

In the second instalment, which also comprises of three episodes, the couple focus on what was really going on behind closed doors months before they made their shock announcement, security issues (opens in new tab), their relationships with other members of the family, and the institution itself.

Harry and Meghan speak in detail about how their trip to Canada in late 2019 sparked the decision to leave the UK, following previous failed attempts to relocate to New Zealand and South Africa, when they claim their plans were leaked to the press which scuppered their chances of moving.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously posted a statement on Instagram sharing their decision to step away from royal duties, and what followed was a now-famous meeting at Sandringham between Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen.

At the time, the discussions that took place were kept private. Now, Harry has spoken about what went on during these crisis talks, claiming that the royal family waited until Meghan was back in Canada before organising a talk.

Hoping to find a balance, Harry states: "I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out.

"I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.

"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in.

"But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal, responsibility is the institution."

The royal family has not yet commented on the documentary, or any claims made by the Sussexes.

The full series is available to watch on Netflix now.