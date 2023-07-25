Prince George received a pretty lavish £18k gift from King Charles

Fit for a royal!

Prince George
(Image credit: Karwai Tang / Getty)
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

Most people struggle to buy presents for their nearest and dearest - but what happens when you're a member of the royal family?

At Christmas, they often give each other joke gifts. One year, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, bought Prince Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend', while the Duke of Sussex gifted the late Queen a slogan shower cap

And the little ones? Well, they appear to be getting a pretty good deal from the adults - Harry bought his nephew Prince Louis a rare book worth £8,000 when he was born in 2018. 

With the Wales' eldest son, Prince George, celebrating his 10th birthday this weekend, many are wondering what kinds of presents the young royal can expect when the 22nd July rolls around every year. 

Well, it turns out that George has been gifted some very lavish presents in the past.

In fact, for his first birthday, his grandfather King Charles III gave him a luxury Wendy house worth £18,000. 

While many will be familiar with the traditional style of childrens playhouse, George's own set-up is a 12ft by 6ft shepherd's hut which includes a wood-burning stove and a day bed. 

It was installed in the garden of Charles' Gloucestershire estate Highgrove so that George could play in it when he visits, and now that he is old enough it is thought that he enjoys the gift with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

The Wendy house was created by Plankbridge, and received funding from the Prince's Trust as a thank you, as per the Mirror

Over the years, George has received a number of unique gifts - from an ornamental orb given by Pope Francis to mark his birth, to a handmade rocking horse courtesy of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, and even a 23 million year old shark tooth from Sir David Attenborough

What a collection!

