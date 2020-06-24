The £8,000 gift that Prince Harry bought Prince Louis when he was born

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Louis celebrated his second birthday in April, and Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the occasion by sharing adorable photos of the toddler.

While he would have been unable to see the extended family due to the lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to have made a fuss of the little royal, throwing a virtual tea party and staying up late to make him a beautiful cake.

And it seems that his uncle, Prince Harry, is quite the gift buyer as he reportedly spent £8,000 on his nephew when he was born in 2018.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex decided to present Louis with a first edition of A. A. Milne’s Winnie-The-Pooh book when he was christened.

It is believed that he purchased the book from Peter Harrington in London, and the edition was printed in 1926 with only 30,000 copies released.

At the time, an insider told the paper: ‘One of Harry’s happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother. She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte and George to enjoy as they got older.

‘He originally wanted to get Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass, which was on sale for £24,000, but decided Winnie-The-Pooh would be more suitable for a first tome.

‘Robinson Crusoe was William’s favourite book, but Harry loved all things A.A. Milne.’

Harry was excited to welcome another nephew to the family, and in the 2018 biography Harry: Conversations with the Prince Angela Levin wrote: ‘[Harry] said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was “crying his eyes out” when they met, how it was “fantastic to have another addition to the family”, and that “I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are.”‘

Aww.