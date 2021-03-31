Prince George and Princess Charlotte have started one of the Queen’s favourite hobbies

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children get the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

This week it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who made the most news, first with the huge change to their schedule and now with their new hobby.

The two miniature royals have taken up a new pastime and their grandmother, the Queen, will certainly approve.

The hobby in question? Horse riding.

According to The Times, all three of the the Cambridge children have been learning to ride at their Norfolk home, with George, Charlotte and Louis having ‘been keen on having their own ponies for some time’.

It has previously been reported that George was learning to ride, taking lessons on a pony that used to belong to Zara Tindall, but now it appears that all three of them are learning, particularly George and Charlotte, something that Prince William is said to be ‘thrilled’ about.

It has also been reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen for their children to learn about all aspects of horse riding, also learning to look after the horses and muck them out.

We need pictures!