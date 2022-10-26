Meghan Markle has renewed this 'ritual' since royal departure
It's pretty relatable.
This week, Meghan Markle welcomed actress and Insecure creator Issa Rae onto her Archetypes podcast.
During their in-person conversation, the Duchess of Sussex asked Issa a very normal question, which started the two women off on a whole new topic: "Do you want coffee?"
Issa told her: "I'm OK with water. I don't want to over-caffeinate myself."
"It's so funny, I only recently started drinking coffee again," Meghan admitted.
Issa was fascinated by this revelation, asking her: "Were you on tea?"
"No," Meghan said, prolonging the mystery of it all.
"Oh you just didn't drink anything?" Issa wanted to know.
Meghan confirmed that she didn't drink coffee or tea during her time living in the UK with husband Prince Harry.
"I didn't even think about it," she said. "When I was on set [for Suits], of course, it was like Nespresso all day every day, and then I didn't drink it really in the UK, I didn't think about it, and then..."
Issa asked Meghan the question we were all asking ourselves: "So what made you go back?"
The Archetypes host said: "That's a great question! It's a great question. I guess because life started to come back, and so people started to come, guests [would] come, or meetings and like: 'Oh, would you like coffee?' and then I was like: 'Maybe I should join them.'"
Issa then told her: "I like the taste, too. Now it's, like, just part of my routine."
Meghan agreed: "Yeah, it's a ritual!"
Talk about relatable.
This isn't the first time Meghan has let us in on some of her more wholesome habits, the ones that keep her going day to day.
Back when her lifestyle blog The Tig was still live, Meghan revealed that she had started practising Vedic Meditation after she met spiritual coach Light Watkins in Santa Monica.
"Last week marked the one year anniversary of my relationship with meditation — something I found endlessly daunting at first (the thoughts, the distractions, the boredom of it), but soon became the quietude that rocked my world," Meghan wrote at the time.
"I can’t put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me… I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with that."
Whether or not Meghan still practises Vedic Meditation is unclear, but what's for sure is that we're very much enjoying her podcast episodes at the moment.
You can listen to the latest one below.
-
