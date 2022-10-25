Meghan Markle would be happy if Archie or Lilibet wanted to be actors too

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

She famously played her biggest role in the American drama Suits before she met Prince Harry, and now Meghan Markle has said she would be happy if her children wanted to act.

The mother-of-two spoke about her children possibly following in her footsteps during her Variety interview and said she would be happy for them to act if it bought them 'joy'.

The Duchess of Sussex also said in the same interview that there was a certain 'discomfort' being a woman in Hollywood.

When asked about how she would feel about Archie or Lilibet treading the boards or getting in front of the camera, Meghan said: "I would say, 'Great!'"

She went on to elaborate: "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations."

Meghan, who has confessed she wants Lilibet to be 'educated and smart', also said she wants both her children to 'carve out their own path' - and would be happy if it was the entertainment industry.

However, the Duchess went on to say she knows there will be criticism around helping them get into the industry if they did go down that path: "There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit.

"We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."

Meghan Markle's Variety magazine cover was delayed out of respect for the Queen, however, it finally went on sale last week - and saw her talk about her discomfort as an actor, how she grieved the Queen and producing with her husband Harry.

Talking about the toxic environment in Hollywood, Meghan said: “We didn’t have a name for it at that time. There were just certain things that were accepted. If there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it.

"It forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort.”

Variety chose Meghan as one of its Power of Women honorees - alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and Malala Yousafzai.