Meghan Markle would be happy if Archie or Lilibet wanted to be actors too

We can't wait to see them on screen!

Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Sarah Finley
By Sarah Finley
published

She famously played her biggest role in the American drama Suits before she met Prince Harry, and now Meghan Markle has said she would be happy if her children wanted to act.

The mother-of-two spoke about her children possibly following in her footsteps during her Variety interview and said she would be happy for them to act if it bought them 'joy'.

The Duchess of Sussex also said in the same interview that there was a certain 'discomfort' being a woman in Hollywood. 

When asked about how she would feel about Archie or Lilibet treading the boards or getting in front of the camera, Meghan said: "I would say, 'Great!'"

She went on to elaborate: "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations."

Meghan, who has confessed she wants Lilibet to be 'educated and smart', also said she wants both her children to 'carve out their own path' - and would be happy if it was the entertainment industry.

However, the Duchess went on to say she knows there will be criticism around helping them get into the industry if they did go down that path: "There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit.

"We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."

Meghan Markle's Variety magazine cover was delayed out of respect for the Queen, however, it finally went on sale last week - and saw her talk about her discomfort as an actor, how she grieved the Queen and producing with her husband Harry.

Talking about the toxic environment in Hollywood, Meghan said: “We didn’t have a name for it at that time. There were just certain things that were accepted. If there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it. 

"It forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort.”

Variety chose Meghan as one of its Power of Women honorees - alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and Malala Yousafzai.

TOPICS
Meghan Markle Archie Harrison Lilibet Diana
Sarah Finley
Sarah Finley
Sarah is a freelance journalist - writing about the royals and celebrities for Marie Claire, fitness for Women's Health and Tech Radar and travel for the Evening Standard and Woman & Home. She covers a variety of other subjects too and loves interviewing leaders and innovators in the beauty, travel and wellness worlds for numerous UK and overseas publications. Sarah can normally be found trying out the latest fitness class or on a plane to an exotic destination - and of course, writing about them.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire UK is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.