Meghan Markle once revealed her secret to staying happy

Meghan Markle is an LA woman through and through.

She was born there, and soon followed in her director of photography father’s Hollywoodian footsteps as an actress. So it should come as no surprise that she has been known to embrace a very LA spiritual practice here and there.

In fact, she spoke about one of these at length on her defunct blog, The Tig, and even credited this method with her sense of inner peace.

In one 2015 post, resurfaced by The Independent, the now-Duchess of Sussex recounted her first meeting with Vedic Meditation coach Light Watkins.

“It was a chilly evening in Santa Monica, and over a healthy meal in the promenade, my fried Dhru (Clean Program Dhru), introduced me to a man named Light,” Meghan wrote.

She continued: “Yes, his name is Light. This is LA after all. But I have to tell you…there was, I absolutely kid you not, something illuminating about his energy. One of those people that have such a quiet confidence, an ease, a manner that makes you calm-the-F-down while still feeling totally light and fun.”

Meghan was so blown away by Light’s energy that she decided to take one of his courses. Soon, she began practising Vedic Meditation for herself, and the effect — she said — was transformative.

“Last week marked the one year anniversary of my relationship with meditation — something I found endlessly daunting at first (the thoughts, the distractions, the boredom of it), but soon became the quietude that rocked my world,” she wrote.

“I can’t put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me…I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with that.”

Meghan shut down The Tig just months before officially joining the Royal Family, but there have been many rumours over the years that she might be relaunching the site. There has been no sign of new content since, however. We suppose we’ll have to content ourselves with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir for the time being…