Meghan Markle talks about how she wants Lilibet to be when she grows up

This week, Meghan Markle released the next episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

Each week, the Duchess of Sussex talks to guests about the challenges faced by women today, from criticism and labels to rejecting gendered stereotypes

For the latest episode, Meghan speaks to the iconic Paris Hilton about the "bimbo" label and how it affects the perception of women in society.

Meghan also recruited comedian Iliza Shlesinger to help her unpack the word "bimbo" and its implications for women and girls.

Speaking to Iliza, Meghan said: "When I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it.

"I don't see that as an aspirational thing for a woman. I want our daughters to aspire to be..."

Iliza then supplies the end of her sentence: "slightly higher."

Meghan agrees: "Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things."

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry share son Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

On Archetypes, the Duchess works to debunk a series of words and concepts that are too often used to ridicule or dismiss women — no doubt this podcast makes a great listen for young girls who are learning to define themselves in today's world.

So far, Meghan has spoken to Serena Williams about ambition, to Mariah Carey about the concept of the "diva," to Mindy Kaling about the "singleton," to Margaret Cho about the "dragon lady," and to three fabulous actresses about the term "crazy."

Harry and Meghan have two other media projects in the works, including Harry's memoir and the couple's joint Netflix docuseries. 

