Meghan Markle's solo confidence has grown, according to body language expert

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

She married into the royal family and moved to the other side of the world to be with Prince Harry. While she was a star in her own right beforehand, according to a body language expert Meghan Markle has 'grown in confidence' when it comes to solo work.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, who was commenting on the Duchess of Sussex's video and pictures in her recent Variety interview, has said that Meghan has 'grown in confidence' - specifically when she's not with her husband, Prince Harry.

Stanton says that Meghan looks 'comfortable in her own skin' when she's doing solo engagements and press, while she also 'comes in her own while she is on her own'.

Meghan's Variety cover interview was finally released last week, where she spoke about family life and also the Queen's funeral. Video clips also show the Duchess speaking about her love for Harry and also behind the scenes of footage of her shoot.

Talking about the video, Darren explained to Slingo: "I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media."

"I'm not saying she doesn't exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen."

The ex-policeman, who is now a body language expert, went on to say how he can tell how genuine Meghan's confidence is.

He said: "When someone is being genuine their whole face is engaged, whereas someone who is looking to mask sadness only engages half of their face. Her whole face is engaged and she is radiating positivity."

Meghan Markle's Variety magazine cover was delayed out of respect for the Queen, but it was officially released last week and saw her talk about her discomfort as an actor, how she grieved the Queen and producing with her husband, Harry.

Variety chose Meghan as one of its Power of Women honorees - alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and more incredible women.

Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief of Variety stated: “We’re honoured to salute those who are making a difference for equity, inclusion and excellence in our industry and making an enormous difference in the wider world through their philanthropic efforts.”