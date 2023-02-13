Charles had a very awkward reaction to a royal fan asking about Harry

Following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), royal fans have questioned whether the couple will attend King Charles' coronation later this year.

The monarch will officially be announced as King in the summer, with the date of his coronation also falling on his grandson Archie's 4th birthday (opens in new tab). However, following Harry's claims about the royal family his book and subsequent interviews, it is unclear whether or not he will return to the UK with his family in May.

When asked by ITV's Tom Bradby if he will be a part of the long weekend, Harry replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

According to some PR experts, Charles may 'have' to invite Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab) to avoid backlash from the public, although Prince William was reportedly less inclined to offer an olive branch. But the monarch and heir are reportedly now 'working in tandem' to ensure that Harry attends (opens in new tab).

While the royals have not yet commented publicly, they have faced some difficult questions from the public. During an engagement in Merseyside, Prince William and Kate Middleton were asked: "Were you hurt by the comments in Harry's book?"

Neither answered, with many wondering if they had heard the question or chosen to ignore it.

Similarly last week, during an official visit to the University of East London, a member of the crowd reportedly asked Charles: "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?"

According to US Weekly, the King replied: "Who?"

Awkwardly, the person said, "Harry, your son," to which Charles laughed and kept going.

See more

It is unclear whether or not Charles understood, or if he was politely moving on.

Royal experts have suggested that the royal family will invite Harry and Meghan, but neither the Palace nor a spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed if they will attend.