Charles had a very awkward reaction to a royal fan asking about Harry
He was asked to bring the Duke of Sussex back
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), royal fans have questioned whether the couple will attend King Charles' coronation later this year.
The monarch will officially be announced as King in the summer, with the date of his coronation also falling on his grandson Archie's 4th birthday (opens in new tab). However, following Harry's claims about the royal family his book and subsequent interviews, it is unclear whether or not he will return to the UK with his family in May.
When asked by ITV's Tom Bradby if he will be a part of the long weekend, Harry replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
According to some PR experts, Charles may 'have' to invite Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab) to avoid backlash from the public, although Prince William was reportedly less inclined to offer an olive branch. But the monarch and heir are reportedly now 'working in tandem' to ensure that Harry attends (opens in new tab).
While the royals have not yet commented publicly, they have faced some difficult questions from the public. During an engagement in Merseyside, Prince William and Kate Middleton were asked: "Were you hurt by the comments in Harry's book?"
Neither answered, with many wondering if they had heard the question or chosen to ignore it.
Similarly last week, during an official visit to the University of East London, a member of the crowd reportedly asked Charles: "Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?"
According to US Weekly, the King replied: "Who?"
Awkwardly, the person said, "Harry, your son," to which Charles laughed and kept going.
Lord, “ bring back harry” pic.twitter.com/p2pnkDpQuvFebruary 9, 2023
It is unclear whether or not Charles understood, or if he was politely moving on.
Royal experts have suggested that the royal family will invite Harry and Meghan, but neither the Palace nor a spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed if they will attend.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Lizzo says she got 'so drunk' with Adele at the Grammys after sneaking in tequila
Oh, these two.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are officially the 9 best water-based lubes, according to sexual wellness pros
Perfect for partners or toys (or both).
By Chloe Gray
-
Rihanna reveals that she's pregnant during the Super Bowl half-time show
Icons only.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Charles are 'working in tandem' to ensure Harry attends the King's coronation
"William’s understandable anger [is] at odds with Charles’s desire."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry has "done wonders" for his polo club in California, royal reporter says
Lots of people come to watch him play
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are expecting' an apology from the royal family
"I think they could be feeling very sore about this."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Andrew will reportedly not be returning to Buckingham Palace, under King Charles' request
Prince Andrew not returning to Buckingham Palace as King Charles III reportedly can't use rooms for bedrooms for brother.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Prince Harry to attend major influential event just weeks after the release of memoir Spare
Prince Harry to make an appearance at a two-day summit in America in March with tickets costing $995
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William and Kate have 'worked out' Charlotte's role as the 'spare' according to royal insider
Harry voiced his concerns for Charlotte and Louis in a recent interview
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate's popularity has suffered 'more than the Sussexes' following Harry's memoir
The latest poll may be 'concerning' for the royal family
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is the funny royal present that Meghan Markle bought Prince Harry as a Christmas gift
The royal loved the funny gift from the Duchess
By Sarah Finley