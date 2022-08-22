Kate and William are apparently giving up on their London “dream” to move to Windsor

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They're doing it for the children.

There’s no doubt about it: Prince William and Kate Middleton are deeply devoted parents.

The latest evidence of this is a revelation shared by Yahoo! royal executive editor Omid Scobie, who has just looked further into why the Cambridges are moving from the hallowed halls of Kensington Palace to Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage.

The answer, it seems, is that it’s all for TRH George, Charlotte and Louis.

Omid writes: “Though London was originally the dream, it became increasingly apparent to the duke and duchess that living in the middle of Kensington Gardens may not be the best place for Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, as they grow up.”

They had to come up with an alternative, which wasn’t necessarily the easiest feat. “They thought about moving to [their home in] Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that’s where Windsor came into the picture,” a source explained to Yahoo!.

As Marie Claire has previously reported, Windsor makes a lot of sense for the little Cambridge family, firstly because it’s where the Queen, 96, now officially resides after moving from her former primary residence at Buckingham Palace. Secondly, the town is just an hour’s drive from the royal children’s grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton, who live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. Thirdly, it’s just a short drive from the children’s reported new school, Lambrook, where they will be able to be day pupils.

At Adelaide Cottage, the children will be able to have much more freedom than they do at Kensington, Omid explains. He writes: “Though they were protected within the walls of their London residence, the times George, Charlotte or Louis wanted to step outside of them required a full-on security operation. Now, they will be able to run (or ride) around the 655-acre land to their heart’s content, thanks to the Crown Estate’s well-established on-site security.”

That certainly seems like a better life for a trio of young kids.