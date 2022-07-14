The Cambridges are preparing for last ‘normal’ summer before move

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A lot of change is coming

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as their three children Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, are set for a busy few months ahead.

The family are set to be moving to Adelaide Cottage in the coming months, after debate over who would take over the Windsor Estate, and the children will move to attend the same school.

But before the changes start happening, the family are due to enjoy a relaxing summer holiday in Norfolk.

The family often stay at Anmer Hall on the royal Sandringham estate, including during the coronavirus pandemic, and it is often the location Kate Middleton takes stunning photos of her family, which are shared on special occasions throughout the year.

Their pending summer by the seaside is a bid to gain “a sense of normality”, claimed royal expert Katie Nicholl.

She told OK! magazine: “Even though their brand new life in Windsor is about to begin, their summers on the coast will provide a sense of normality.

“The Cambridge family will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks; as well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte and Louis are all set to enrol at brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept.

“But they’re a very adaptable family so I’m sure they’ll welcome any and all new opportunities. Windsor is a place that the children are already familiar with, so it’s likely they’ll adjust very quickly.”

Katie believes the move to Windsor may mean the family won’t visit other royal residences in the future.

She continued: “Up until this moment, they’ve maintained a happy balance between the city and the countryside – London and Norfolk – but if Windsor works for them on a ‘full time’ basis, it’s very likely they’ll remain down there for the foreseeable future.

“I understand what is meant when the move is referred to as the ‘end of an era’, in that I suspect their long term royal residence will now be Windsor as opposed to Kensington.”

Despite Katie’s claim the changes will make an “end of an era” for the family, she believes it is a “very exciting” moment for them all to enjoy too.

“But I believe Kate and Will will view these changes as the start of a brand new adventure and a very exciting time for the family”, Katie concluded.