Prince William and Kate Middleton want to move into Adelaide Cottage near the Queen’s Windsor home

Prince William and Kate Middleton currently live in Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, but the couple are said to have their sights on Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

A royal insider has revealed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would like to move to the “grace and favour” property, which is 10 minutes from the Windsor Castle where the Queen now resides, after she recently left Buckingham Palace for good.

Adelaide Cottage is their first choice in royal residence because it has recently been refurbished, and is best suited for the family of five, which includes their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

It is also top of their list because Prince William, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, want to send their brood to the same school in Windsor.

The family are reportedly keen to move sooner rather than later.

Frogmore House, also in Windsor, is also said to be an option for the family, but they have opted against it because it would be too costly to renovate to serve as a family home, the insider has claimed.

Adelaide Cottage, which was built in 1831, is officially owned by Her Majesty, but serves as a guesthouse for friends of the royal family who visit.

Though the Cambridge’s spend most of their time at Anmer Hall, they also split their time between Kensington Palace in West London.

Frogmore House, also in Windsor, is also said to be an option for the family, but they have opted against it because it would be too costly to renovate to serve as a family home, the insider has claimed.

