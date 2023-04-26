Kate Middleton's surprising comment about having another child
The Prince and Princess of Wales are often asked whether they would like to expand their family
The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their wedding anniversary this weekend, with the couple marking twelve years since they said 'I do' (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey.
Since they married in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed three children - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, who turned five last weekend (opens in new tab).
The family has always been very popular with royal fans, who love to hear about the little royals - whether it's George's favourite Disney film (opens in new tab), Charlotte's very sophisticated go-to snack (opens in new tab) or Louis' first words (opens in new tab).
William and Kate are often asked if they have any plans to expand their family of five, and over the years they have commented on whether or not they would like to have more children.
Last year, during a trip to Copenhagen, Kate admitted to feeling broody (opens in new tab) when she sees babies on official outings, saying: "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'"
However, during a recent engagement Kate made a comment that appears to indicate whether or not the couple will have another child - settling the speculation once and for all.
During a visit to the Baby Bank in Maidenhead earlier this week, the Princess of Wales met with volunteers who help to distribute clothes, toys and equipment to families in need, and helped to sort and fold some donated baby clothes.
Baby Bank CEO Rebecca Mistry commented on how broody people feel when they see how small some of the clothes are, joking: "Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again."
Kate seemed to agree with the comment as she chuckled and said: "I've been there and done that!"
Well, that's that!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
