Prince Louis is honoured with a sweet portrait to celebrate his 5th birthday
Adorable.
It's certainly a busy year for the royal family, but then again, when is it not?
This year will see the usual birthday celebrations, as well as the hotly anticipated King's Coronation (opens in new tab), which falls on the same day as his grandson Archie's fourth birthday. (opens in new tab)
In the meantime, there's another little royal to celebrate - Prince Louis (opens in new tab).
The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child celebrated his fifth birthday over the weekend - the 23rd April to be specific.
To honour the young royal, the family shared sweet images of him on social media which were captured by photographer Millie Pilkington earlier this month.
On Kate Middleton and Prince William's social media platforms, which can be found using the Instagram handle @theprinceandprincessofwales, they shared two adorable photos of Louis ahead of his birthday.
The post was captioned: "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis."
The upload has attracted a lot of attention, as it has racked up over one million likes on the photo-sharing site, as well as sweet comments from fans.
In the first image Louis can be seen smiling as he sits in a wheelbarrow filled with grass and soil, while his mum pushes the gardening prop along.
In the image, Louis can be seen wearing a blue patterned knitted jumper over a blue and white stripe shirt, denim jeans, and blue shoes - a common colour scheme for the young royal.
Kate can be seen in a white top with blue horizontal stripes, while her brunette locks are styled in neat waves.
The second photo is a close up of Louis beaming with happiness.
The portraits are a common way to celebrate a royal's birthday.
This set slightly breaks with tradition, especially for the Wales', as Kate is usually the one behind the camera. In the past, she has previously described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" and has shared images to mark her little ones' special birthdays, such as Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday portrait.
Adorable!
