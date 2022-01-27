Kate Middleton opened up about a particularly difficult stage in her and Prince William’s life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

It is her relationship with Prince William that makes the most headlines, and this week an anecdote resurfaced where she opened up about a difficult stage in their life.

The stage in question was during her pregnancies, something she opened up about in 2020 on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

‘I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,’ Kate explained in the groundbreaking interview, opening up about suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies.

And when asked: ‘Have you had it every time or just the first time?’, Kate confirmed: ‘Yes, unfortunately’.

‘Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.’

She then went on to explain how after giving birth to baby George, she was desperate to leave the hospital, having spent so much time there due to her Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

‘Everything goes in a bit of a blur,’ Kate explained, recalling the hours after birth. ‘I think, yeah I did stay in hospital overnight, I remember it was one of the hottest days and night with huge thunderstorms so I didn’t get a huge amount of sleep, but George did which was really great.’

She continued: ‘I was keen to get home because, for me, being in hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick so it wasn’t a place I wanted to hang around in.’

The Duchess has not publicly spoken out since about her Hyperemesis Gravidarum.