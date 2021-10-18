Prince William and Kate Middleton have just announced some very exciting news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

This weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines as she accompanied Prince William to a very special event, the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The global prize for the environment was launched by Prince William in 2019 in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’, and has gone on to become the most prestigious global prize in history.

It was a given therefore that the Duke would be attending the first ever award ceremony, held this weekend at London’s Alexandra Palace and hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary.

Kate Middleton not only joined Prince William on the green carpet for the evening however, she also made an impassioned speech and joined William as he announced some very exciting news – the location of the next Earthshot Prize Awards.

The destination of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards? The United States of America.

‘Now, I hope you agree, that London and the UK has put on quite a show for our first year,’ Prince William announced in the ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace. ‘So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots. Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago? I’m delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022.’

He later continued: ‘I hope everyone watching understands more about the urgent challenges facing our planet in this decisive decade. And I hope that our Earthshot winners have shown you that there is no place for despair.

‘You should feel inspired to act and to demand that the solutions you’ve seen tonight get all the support they need.’

Well, this is exciting.

We officially cannot wait for the 2022 awards!