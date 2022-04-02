Did the Cambridge children have ‘training’ before Prince Philip’s memorial?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess’ eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined their parents to attend the late Prince Philip’s memorial service this week, although Prince Louis was not there.

George, eight, and Charlotte, six, were on their best behaviour for the tribute, which took place at London’s Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

The pair were pictured looking focused, they obediently held their parents’ hands on the day, and were not up to their younger tricks pulling faces at those in the crowd nearby, which they previously entertained crowds with at Trooping the Colour.

Charlotte was even seen being comforted by Kate Middleton as they honoured the youngster’s great grandfather, who passed away in April 2021.

But some have raised questions as to whether the Cambridge’s children were trained, or rehearsed, the moment to prepare for the rare royal engagement.

Body language expert Judi James told OK!:”William’s hand barely left his son’s shoulder and he used several pat-rituals as a tie-sign to register encouragement and approval.

“You could tell from the way George copied his father totally that there had been some rehearsals and training behind the scenes.

“They were appearing here as proud and loving parents, gently continuing George and Charlotte’s induction into formal royal life.”

The outing is a rare engagement for the children, who usually only attend royal weddings when they have a role to carry out, on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour, or over Christmas at the church service.

On the rare occasion Kate and William’s children accompany them on royal tours, but the recent week-long Caribbean tour they stayed in the UK.

However, it is unknown whether the youngsters do undergo etiquette training, or briefed ahead of engagements.

William, 39, has previously revealed he never wanted his children to have an “initiation” into royal life, like he did when he was a child.

Royal author, Robert Lacey, wrote in his book Battle of Brothers: “From George’s earliest days, William made no secret of his wish to spare his firstborn the casual initiation – or non-initiation – that he felt he had suffered as a child.

“William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son a ‘normal family upbringing’ enabling the monarchy to ‘stay relevant and keep up with modern times’.”