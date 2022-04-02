Kate Middleton struggles with royal engagements abroad for this sentimental reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have recently returned from a week-long royal tour to the Caribbean.

The royal tour saw Prince William and Kate Middleton carry out a string of engagements in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas – just the two of them.

The couple left their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home in the UK, while they carried out their royal duties abroad. But this never sits well with Duchess Catherine, according to royal expert.

Katie Nicholl has revealed tours that see the pair travel further afield is a “wrench” and sore point for the 40-year-old royal, as she never likes to leave her children, even though they are in the safe hands of a nanny.

Katie told Closer magazine: “I remember being with her when we were on a tour together in Bhutan [in 2016, when Princess Charlotte was just 11 months old] and we had a moment to talk about how difficult it was to leave little children behind.

“Despite being the Duchess of Cambridge and being able to afford around-the-clock nannies and so on, she had her mum looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which struck me as just really normal.

“I could see how much comfort and confidence that gave her in getting on with her job, which she does brilliantly, but I think it is always such a wrench for her to leave her children behind.”

Kate and William were reunited with their brood on Sunday, which was Mother’s Day. While it is unknown how the royals mark Mother’s Day, and the Cambridge’s in particular, we hope it was a special day filled with quality family time.

It wasn’t long until the family stepped out all together – minus Prince Louis.

On 29 March the royal family attended the Memorial Service at Westminster Abbey to honour the late Prince Philip.

The Queen attended with Prince Andrew by her side, as well as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their two eldest children George and Charlotte.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend.