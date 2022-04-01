Why William and Kate decided against taking Louis to Prince Philip’s memorial service

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this week, the royals gathered at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service a year after his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, and while it had been said that the Queen would decide at the last minute if she attended the service due to health concerns she was ‘determined’ to be there and ‘actively involved’ in plans.

The monarch was escorted to her seat by Prince Andrew, which reportedly didn’t sit well with Prince Charles and Prince William, and wore a symbolic outfit as a tribute to her late husband.

She was joined by her family, and sat with Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and viewers spotted the moment that the Duchess of Cambridge sweetly comforted her daughter when she noticed she was looking nervous.

However, royal fans were quick to notice the absence of their youngest child, Prince Louis.

The little royal, who turns 4 later this month, was reportedly considered to attend but the couple may have decided against it.

According to royal specialist Patricia Treble, the official record did include Louis’ name as a potential attendee – listing him as ‘TBC’.

As reported by the Mirror, she wrote: ‘Interesting nugget in the Court Circular, Prince Louis of Cambridge [TBC]. Sure, he turns 4 next month but that would have been a long service for such a young boy.’

Following commentary on the Gert’s Royals Twitter account, one fan noted: ‘It’s got TBC after Prince Louis so it possible he was going, but at the last minute plans changed.’

The account responded: ‘Prince Louis’s name was likely just an error. I don’t think he was ever scheduled to attend.’

Since the service, the Court Circular has been updated to list George and Charlotte as the only Cambridge children in attendance.