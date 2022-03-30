The sweet thing Kate said to Charlotte to comfort her at Prince Philip’s memorial service

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen and her family gathered at Westminster Abbey yesterday for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service. Prince Philip sadly passed away in April 2021, and although it was reported that the monarch would decide ‘at the last minute’ if she would attend the service due to health concerns, she was said to be ‘determined’ to be there and was ‘actively involved in plans’ for her late husband.

Around 1,800 people were at the service for the late Duke, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She was also joined by Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and their families, although sadly Prince Harry was unable to attend.

The Cambridges sat just behind the Queen and Prince Charles, and while the little royals appeared to be nervous entering the famous Abbey, it seems that Kate had some sweet and comforting words for Charlotte.

Lip reader Jacquie Press told MailOnline that the Duchess whispered to her six year old daughter: ‘You can smile.’

After a little bit of encouragement from her mum, Charlotte then broke into a big smile and seemed to relax.

Prince William also offered support to Prince George, and guided the eight year old royal by holding his hand upon entering the building and saying: ‘Let’s go in.’

As Charlotte walked past Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter, her cousin Mia, they shared a sweet wave.

It was a big moment for the two Cambridge children, marking their first major televised church service.