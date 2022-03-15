Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a ‘destructive side’ says royal commentator

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ongoing feud with the royal family.

In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last year, the couple – who have Archie and Lilibet together – alleged racist remarks were made about their first child’s skin colour, and an upset between Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The couple have since snubbed royal engagements.

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliam, believes their actions are “destructive” and “unpredictable.”

He told The Mirror Online: “Whatever future they want, they’re completely unpredictable in my opinion.”

Richard has urged them to “stop knocking” their family.

He continued: “Don’t keep knocking the British Royal Family.

“Don’t keep knocking your family, which it is. They have a very destructive side, and Oprah showed that very clearly.”

The comment comes shortly after Prince Harry announced he would not be attending his late grandfather, Prince Philip’s Memorial Service at Westminster Abbey later this month. However, he will be heading to the Invictus Games in April.

The Duke of Sussex will not be attending the royal engagement out of fear, as he believes it is “unsafe” to travel, after his personal security was scaled down following his move to America.

The memorial service will commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh’s relationship with London’s Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

Harry’s refusal to attend follows his application for a judicial review of a decision, made by the Home Office, not allowing him to personally pay for police protection for him and his family when they are in the UK.

And he aims to fund the security himself, instead of using taxpayers money.

Harry opened up about the change in security measures, and lack of protection he received when he decided to quit his royal duties and move to America with his family, in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since moving stateside to set up life with his family, Harry has returned back to the UK twice; to unveil the statue of his late mother, and in April for the late Prince Philip’s funeral.