The Queen was reportedly told just minutes before Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Harry is reportedly not attending the Prince Philip memorial service later this month, but he is said to have only given his grandmother 15 minutes notice prior to dropping the news.

The Duke of Sussex will not be attending the royal engagement out of fear, as he believes it is “unsafe” to travel, after his personal security was scaled down following his move to America.

The statement read: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

However, The Sun Online has reported Her Majesty was given a quarter of an hour warning about her grandchild’s decisions, before the statement was released, a source told the publication.

Prince Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, believes the 37-year-old’s reaction is not only a “snub” to Prince Philip – who tragically passed away in April last year – but to the Queen too.

She told The Sun: “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen.”

Angela has claimed Harry would get the desired protection if he was to visit the UK for the occasion, which will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on March 29.

She added: “He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.”

The memorial service will commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh’s relationship with London’s Westminster Abbey.

Harry’s refusal to attend follows his application for a judicial review of a decision, made by the Home Office, not allowing him to personally pay for police protection for him and his family when they are in the UK.

And he aims to fund the security himself, instead of using taxpayers money.

Harry opened up about the change in security measures, and lack of protection he received when he decided to quit his royal duties and move to America with his family, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since moving stateside to set up life with his family, Harry has returned on a select number of occasions; one being to unveil the statue of his late mother, and in April for the late Prince Philip’s funeral.