Kate Middleton will not forget upset Meghan Markle caused – and will be ‘peacemaker’ between Prince William and Harry

Like any family, the royal family has endured some family feuds over the years, primarily between Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Though both couples remain tight lipped about any disputes, Harry and Meghan – who have Archie and Lilibet together – hinted to a divide between them and Harry’s older brother in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

In the interview Meghan address reports she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry, which she claimed was the reverse.

In addition they alleged conversations were had in the royal palace regarding their children’s skin colour, which lead Prince William to defend the royal family and insisted they are “not racist”.

Though it has been one whole year since the interview, Kate, 40, is still upset about the whole ordeal, and will “not forget” what was said, despite the former Suits actor insisting she had forgiven Kate.

Royal author, Ingrid Seward, told The Mirror: “The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.

“Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her.”

Kate plans to forgive, but won’t forget Meghan’s remarks, as she doesn’t want to “prolong the feud”, Ingrid has claimed.

She added: “But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance.”

Tensions have also been high between Harry and William, 39, but duchess Catherine aims to be the “peacemaker” between both parties, as she always had a great rapport with William’s sibling.

Ingrid continued: “If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry.

“Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same.”