Prince Harry will NOT attend Prince Philip’s memorial service

Prince Harry is reportedly not returning to the UK for his late grandfather’s memorial service.

Later this month, Westminster Abbey is set to host a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who tragically passed away in April last year.

The service, which will be held on March 29, will commemorate the Queen’s late husband’s relationship with London’s Westminster Abbey.

However, Harry, 37, has pulled out of attending because he has concerns surrounding his security. But it has been reported Harry – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle – hopes to visit the Queen as soon as he can.

The news comes after he launched a legal case against the Home Office regarding his security arrangements when in the UK.

Harry had previously applied for a judicial review of a decision, made by the Home Office, not allowing him to personally pay for police protection for him and his family when they are in the UK.

And he aims to fund the security himself, instead of using taxpayers money.

Prince Harry opened up about the change in security measures, and lack of protection he received when he decided to quit his royal duties and move to America with his family, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite wanting to visit the UK, he fears returning returning home will be too dangerous, a legal representative has previously shared.

Since moving stateside to set up life with his family, Harry has returned on a select number of occasions; one being to unveil the statue of his late mother, and in April for the late Prince Philip’s funeral.

For the funeral, Harry is said to have been met at Heathrow Airport by Scotland Yard protection officers, but it was a different story when he visited Britain in July, as he claimed he was chased by photographers, which is why he is fearful returning again.