Apparently, Kate and William are modelling the Cambridge family on the Middletons 

The royal expert said they are doing things “the Middleton way”

The Cambridge family is one of the most admired families in the world, so it might be surprising to hear that parents William and Kate need their own role models to look up to.

But it’s only natural for the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to reflect on the kind of family they’d like to be.

According to The Sun’s former royal editor, Duncan Larcombe, the Cambridge’s are not modelling their family on their royal relatives. Instead, they are inspired by the “tight unit” of Kate’s family, the Middletons. The Prince Harry: The Inside Story said:

“I think what we’ve seen for some time now, is the model that William and Kate are essentially using, as a family, is the Middleton way. It’s that strong family, brothers, sisters, everyone.”

He added: “It’s a tight unit.”

Carole and Michael Middleton have three children, including Kate, 40, and her two siblings, Pippa, 38, and James, 35. Kate has previously opened up about her “strong family” and “happy” upbringing.

“I had a very happy childhood,” she said in an interview on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby. “It was great fun — I’m very lucky, I’ve come from a very strong family — my parents were hugely dedicated to us — my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us.

“I was very keen on sport — they came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together.”

Kate continued: “I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures.”

We hope that the family’s upcoming move to Windsor will help them do exactly that.