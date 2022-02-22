How Kate Middleton’s childhood has shaped her parenting style

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess opened up about how her parents Carole and Michael Middleton raised her

From Sigmund Freud to Esther Perel, psychotherapists have long explored how our childhoods define who we are. In fact, our early experiences can be the root of mental health issues, our attachment styles and even the careers we choose later in life.

Kate Middleton has previously opened up about how her own childhood has informed the way she raises Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In an interview on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate said: “I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun — I’m very lucky, I’ve come from a very strong family — my parents were hugely dedicated to us — my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us.

“They would come to every sports match — I was very keen on sport — they came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together.”

Kate continued: “But I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children, life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

“I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures.”

Kate also talked about her parenting struggles, as well as how she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum or extreme morning sickness when pregnant.

“It was fine,” she said. “I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people. Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you — and I think that’s the thing — being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.”

She continued: “You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it.

“I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating — but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating.”

It’s good to know that even Kate doesn’t always do things by the book, proving that really, the royals are just like the rest of us.