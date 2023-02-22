King Charles III is set to enjoy his long awaited coronation (opens in new tab)on May 6th.

It was initially reported the British monarch, who will be crowned following the late Queen's death in September (opens in new tab), was opting for a low key event.

However, details of the upcoming celebration have been released and it sounds like it will be an historic occasion.

The 74-year-old royal will reportedly ditch the traditional outfit attire for the event (opens in new tab), which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey, on the same date as his grandson Archie's fourth birthday.

He has also arranged the music, which will be a tribute to his late father Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021. (opens in new tab)

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Charles personally requested a specific music composition for the event to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Royal UK website (opens in new tab) reads: "Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed at The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"A range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today, reflecting The King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts.

"His Majesty The King has personally commissioned the new music and shaped and selected the musical programme for the Service.

"At the request of His Majesty, in tribute to his late father His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Greek Orthodox music will also feature in the Service performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble."

Prince Philip was born in Corfu, Greece on 10 June 1921, and was baptised in a Greek Orthodox Church, only to convert religions prior to marrying Queen Elizabeth II in 1947.

The 12 new pieces of music, which Charles has commissioned, will include artists from the UK and Commonwealth.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has been tasked with creating a new anthem for the coronation, while Patrick Doyle will be behind the Coronation March.

Speaking about his role in the Coronation, Webber said: "I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem for The Coronation. My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion."

Royal Harpist Alis Huws will perform in the Coronation Orchestra, while The Choir of Westminster Abbey and The Choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal will sing the coronation service.

Gospel group, the Ascension Choir, as well as The King's Scholars of Westminster School, have also been confirmed to perform at the upcoming celebratory event.