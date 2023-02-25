Plans for King Charles III's Coronation (opens in new tab) are well underway.

The event to honour the British sovereign, following the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

It has recently been reported Charles, 74, is opting for a low key affair due to the current cost of living crisis, and has slimmed down numbers to around 2,000, in comparison to the late Queen's 8,000-strong attendees.

Charles will buck with tradition when it comes to his outfit for the event, and music has been confirmed to honour his late father Prince Philip.

But there are new plans in place too.

It has been reported a Coronation concert will take place after the official ceremony at Windsor Castle.

This bash will reportedly see major acts perform, such as Take That, Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii Minogue.

The Never Forget hitmakers, which is comprised of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, are in talks to headline the party at Windsor Castle, The Sun Online has reported.

It is unknown if Jason Orange, who quit the boyband in 2014, will reunite to belt out their hit ballads.

However, Robbie Williams is said to be opting out of the reunion.

The Coronation celebration will air on the BBC the day after the King's Coronation.

Take That will be on tour over the summer, but are said to have left their diaries clear for 7 May to perform the day after the traditional Coronation, just in case they would front the concert.

Kylie and Dannii Minogue will also helm the stage at the event, as well as Lionel Richie, plus many more.

It has been reported more acts will be joining the impressive list of performances, but organisers have remained tight lipped about those details.

A source told the publication: "The biggest names and acts in world music are being approached for the concert.

"If you draw up a list of the most popular acts in the world over the past 30 years then they are all being considered.

"But Take That were right near the top of that list and are a massive coup for the organisers to get over the line so early."