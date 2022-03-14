Spice Girls rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2023

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Spice Girls are rumoured to reunite this year, and headline Glastonbury in 2023.

The iconic 90s girl group are in talks to embark on a world tour next year, which is tipped to end with a swan song show being Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, which takes place in June at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham have not performed as a five piece band for almost a decade, but it is said Posh Spice is on board the Glastonbury gig, which would bring the fivesome together for the first time.

A source told The Sun: “There have been bumps in the road, particularly where Geri is concerned, but the plan is still that the girls’ world tour will go ahead next year.

“The idea is that it will kick off in 2023, and finish at Glastonbury.

“Victoria has previously said that she would perform with them at the festival. So that would be the perfect way to round off the tour.”

The Wannabe hitmakers were tipped to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this summer, but the plans have been scrapped because of “logistics”.

The insider continued: “You’re going to need to ask Geri about that one.

“The Spice Girls will definitely not be performing at the Queen’s Jubilee, though that is not just down to Geri, as Mel hinted initially.

“They are all working on different ­projects, and when they sat down to look at the logistics they decided there was not enough time to make it work. They just would have not been able to squeeze in the rehearsal time they needed for the concert.

“However, that isn’t to say that everybody was happy with that ­outcome. Mel B and Emma, in ­particular, seemed very ­disappointed to be saying no. It would have been a real ­honour, and that was not lost on them.”

Meanwhile, for those wanting to get their Spice Girls fix can stay in the Spice Bus.