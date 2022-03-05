Sir Paul McCartney is set to headline Glastonbury 2022: All the details on the summer festival

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Glastonbury Festival is the festival of all festivals.

After being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival founders and organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis, are bringing back the hotly anticipated UK festival this summer, which will take place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, from 22 to 26 June.

Sir Paul McCartney has been confirmed as one of the headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2022, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Diana Ross, at the Worthy Farm, in Somerset, location in June.

The Beatles band member performed in 2004, and was set to take to the stage in 2020. Now, the Hey Jude hitmaker will return 18 years later to take to the iconic Pyramid Stage on Saturday 25 June.

Emily has admitted having the music legend grace the stage is a “dream” come true.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “When he finally confirmed, we were beyond [excited]. For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history. It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury.”

Paul, 80, confirmed he was headlining the world famous festival on social media with a cryptic post, which saw him share a Wordle clue on his Twitter account last month.

While Paul takes to the stage on Saturday, Kendrick Lamar will headline Sunday’s leg and the Bad Guys hitmaker, Billie, will perform on Friday.

Diana Ross will also perform on the final day of Glastonbury, while performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Charli XCX, Crowded House, Celeste, Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, and Haim, as well as Burna Boy and many more artists, will also grace the stage over the weekend extravaganza.

Emily has also confirmed this year’s festival will see funds raised donated to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, as well as other charities, including WaterAid, Oxfam and Greenpeace.

Glastonbury will take place on 22 June until 26 June, and it’s safe to say it is the place to be this summer.