Channel your inner Spice Girl with a stay on *the* Spice Bus

Now fans of The Spice Girls can live out their wildest dreams, as you can now stay in the Wannabe hitmakers Spice Bus – oh yes!

Cast your mind back to the 1997 Spice World: The Movie when Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner – formerly Halliwell – Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton, zipped around London on the double decker London bus, which was emblazoned with the Union Jack on the front, only to be intercepted by aliens. Now it is your turn – maybe without the aliens.

Airbnb hosts, who are named IslandHarbour on the homestays and rentals booking site, can provide you with a very similar experience, as the owners are renting out their double decker Spice Bus for you to stay in on the Isle of Wight.

Unlike Posh Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice, Baby Spice and Scary Spice, this Spice Bus is stationary, but it boasts impressive views overlooking the Island Harbour Marina on the island off the south coast of England.

The bus is printed with the iconic Union Jack flag on the exterior, while the interior furnishings are a Spice Girls fans heaven; from the girl power neon sign, to the disco ball decorations, and personalised number plate.

The Spice Bus is located on a site, which also boasts a bar and restaurant, a small shop, showers and a WC for guests.

The accommodation itself can house three guests as it has a double bed and one sofa bed – although no partition between the beds – as well as one bathroom, and basic cooking facilities. Plus, you will be welcomed with fresh towels and toiletries too, which is always a perk and saves you space in your luggage.

The listing reads: “This is the actual and original Spice Bus that fans will know and love from the movie Spice World – but with an interior makeover. Working with some incredible designers, we have turned it into accommodation, so that you can stay the night and live out every fan’s wildest dream.

“The bus has the bonus of being situated in a stunning location overlooking Island Harbour Marina. There is a Bar, Restaurant, and a small shop on site.

“The outside of the bus shows off its famous Union Jack exterior, as it did in the Spice World movie. Inside, as huge fans of the band, we have tried to include as many little touches as possible, inspired by the girls and their music, to make the interior just as iconic as the outside!

“The driver’s seat remains at the front of the bus – sadly no Meatloaf! Towards the back of the bus there is a spacious seating area with a table and three Union Jack cinema-style chairs, for relaxing in front of the TV or listening to Wannabe on repeat on the old-school CD player.”

The hosts have stressed they have “no affiliate with the Spice Girls”, but have done all they can to recreate the 90s movie scenes to make for a fun adventure.

The listing continued: “Please note, we have no official affiliation with the Spice Girls – We just want fellow fans to enjoy the Spice Bus as much as we do.”

Just in case you wish to escape the Spice Girls realm curated guests can visit Carisbrooke Castle, Osborne House, the IW Steam Railway, or even visit Cowes, which is famed for the annual boat race.

For one night the stay costs approximately £226 on Airbnb, but the price may vary depending on the time of year.