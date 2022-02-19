Spice Girls to reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This could well be the best year yet… coronavirus restrictions lifting, a four day weekend in June and a Spice Girls reunion!

Spice Girls have reportedly been offered the chance to reunite for the first time in almost a decade and perform for the The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert by BBC bosses.

The invitation is said to have been put to Victoria Beckham, 47, 49-year-old Geri Horner – formerly Halliwell – Mel C, 48, Mel B, 46, and Emma Bunton, 46, but the ball is now in their hands whether they accept or not.

A source told The Sun: “BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls,’ a source said.

“The invitation has been made and it’s now in the hands of the girls.”

The BBC is set to organise an almighty live concert from one of the British monarch’s royal residences, Buckingham Palace , on June 4 to mark the milestone that is her 70-year reign.

The Wannabe hitmakers performed for the last time as a five-some at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

They reunited once again in 2019 for their unmissable reunion tour, however, Posh Spice was absent and declined the reunion due to work commitments with her fashion business. This means if the show comes together, and all five singers agree, it will be the first time in 10 years the group has joined forces to belt out their hit tracks we know, love, and can recite word for word with the dance routines embedded in our brains in an instant.

The girl band who championed Girl Power in the nineties turned down performing at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and “regret” missing out on the opportunity.

The insider added: “It’s no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family and the Queen.”

Not only will the weekend in June possibly see the Spice Girls reunite, but will be the middle of the four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decade run at the helm of the monarchy, and the first royal to reach the monumentous milestone.

Throughout the year the Queen will attend numerous royal engagements to celebrate, and various events, competitions will also take place.