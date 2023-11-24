The Mountbatten-Windsors have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with members of the public captivated by every element of royal life.

Princess Eugenie of York is one of the royal family members who makes the most news, with her fashion choices, relationships, celebrity friends and general millennial life making headlines from a young age.

This week, the 33-year-old princess opened up about royal life on the popular Table Manners podcast with hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware.

The podcast sees the mother-daughter duo host a high profile name in their kitchen each episode, with Princess Eugenie or "Euge" as they call her, stopping by for brunch and a catch up for episode six of season 16.

The episode has unsurprisingly proved popular, with Princess Eugenie opening up about all things royal, and the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight.

When asked about the body image pressures that come with growing up as a royal, Princess Eugenie explained: "I guess everybody has that if you're in the public eye."

"I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you're, you know, 13 years old and you've got that dorky bowl haircut and you're a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff," she recalled.

"I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around food, you know, for me, in terms of my relationship with that, or my relationship with having to look a certain way because it's always like, 'That was not a nice outfit', or 'She looked terrible there'.

"This is why Portugal is the dream," she continued, with Eugenie and her husband Jack relocating there last May with their two children. "Because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

"[Princess Eugenie] was an absolute delight and we couldn’t wait to ask all about table manners in the royal household," Jessie and Lennie Ware teased of the new episode. "We found out all about how she spends half the year living in Portugal, that she thinks she could win an Olympic Gold medal for sleeping, her love of tequila on the rocks, learning the art of small talk from her granny (The Queen), and how she navigated getting a job while being a member of the royal family, plus the revelation that she has never heard of an air fryer!! My new best mate ‘Euge’, we absolutely love you, and we can’t wait for another catch up again soon."

Table Manners is available to listen to now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.