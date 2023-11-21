William and Kate would 'refuse to attend' royal Christmas if Harry and Meghan were there
Uh oh
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't attended the royal Christmas at Sandringham in many years at this point, and inviting them now could lead to lots more unwanted tension, according to one royal expert.
Though there have been some rumours that the Sussexes could be invited this year, Jennie Bond believes that this would be a bad idea for family relations — especially with Prince William and Princess Kate still not speaking to the California-based couple.
"I can’t see how Charles could invite Harry and Meghan without causing major disruption and upsetting William and Kate, who would presumably refuse to attend," Jennie told OK! about the situation. "So I don’t think they will be invited for Christmas."
These comments come after a phone call from Harry to his father on his 75th birthday reportedly went really well, paving a possible path towards reconciliation. But when it comes to Harry and William, it's a different story.
"Feelings are much too raw between the brothers. I think William has closed his mind to thoughts of reconciliation any time soon and has simply moved on with his life," Jennie continued.
"It’s probably his coping mechanism, just as Harry says he blocked out all feelings about losing his mother for the first few years after Diana’s death.
"William will probably have to deal with the rift with Harry one day but right now he is making his mark as Prince of Wales and enjoying great popularity and a wonderfully happy home life."
The expert added: "Small steps and in the right direction, but personally I think it’s still a bit early to expect Harry and Meghan to be flying over. Maybe in the coming year though."
Instead, Jennie thinks that the Sussexes will enjoy Christmas in California with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Here's hoping they can all make up eventually!
