The royal family are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making headlines for everything from their elaborate weddings and rumoured feuds to the strict and downright bizarre rules they have to follow.

This week, as Spencer hit the big screen, one particular royal tradition resurfaced – and it’s very strange.

One scene in the new Hollywood release depicted the late Princess Diana arriving at Sandringham for Christmas, where to viewers’ surprise, she was weighed on arrival.

So, do the royal family really get publicly weighed at Christmas?

Well, yes. The annual Christmas weigh-in is actually a thing.

The tradition sees royal family guests weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

So what does the Christmas meal entail?

Darren McGrady, a former royal cook also opened up about the Sandringham Christmas lunch menu, explaining: ‘After church, that’s when they have a big lunch that includes a salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert. They stick with the same meal year after year.’

Well, that’s that.