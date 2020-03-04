The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge address Coronavirus fears

Here’s everything to know...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s departure to Canada, it’s hardly surprising that the Cambridge family are making non-stop viral news.

The three Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the ones that really get the public talking, from Charlotte’s signature sass and George’s surprising nickname to Louis’ hilarious first words.

But while the three tots make the most news, it’s their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Ireland, and from Kate’s headband game to Prince William’s beer joke, it seems to be going very well.

The most notable moment so far was their addressing of Coronavirus fears, with the outbreak now a global epidemic.

While talking to emergency workers at a reception at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about the virus.

‘I bet everyone’s like “I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying”, and you’re like “no, you’ve just got a cough”’, Prince William told National Ambulance Service advance paramedic, Joe Mooney. ‘Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?’

And going on to joke about how many times he and Kate had shook people’s hands on tour, he continued: ‘By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading Coronavirus! Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!’

