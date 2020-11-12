You won’t believe the royal family’s terrifying Christmas lunch tradition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with people across the world having to adapt their plans for, well… the whole year.

Yes, COVID-19 is affecting everyone’s Christmas plans, and not exempt from this are the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors expected to be enjoying a scaled-back Christmas this year.

It will come as sad news to the royals, with the Windsors known for their big family Christmases at Sandringham, including traditions from a walk to church with all the extended relatives to joke Christmas present exchanges.

One of their royal Christmas traditions is a particular talking point because of its eccentricity – the annual Christmas weigh-in.

The tradition sees the royal family guests weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

Yes, really!

There is no word yet on exactly how the royal family will be celebrating, but it will already be a few key people short with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unable to attend due to the travelling restrictions.

It’s too early to tell how the other plans will be affected just yet, but we hope the royals have a very happy Christmas, whatever their plans.